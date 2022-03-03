Awards ceremony for top Tidy Towns groups in Carrick-on-Suir takes place next week

Tidy Towns
The top Tidy Towns groups in Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District will be honoured at an awards ceremony in Cloneen Community Hall next week.
Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s annual Tidy Towns Awards competition has been run for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the event is making a welcome return next Tuesday, March 8 at 7pm.
District Administrator Marie O’Gorman told Carrick MD’s monthly meeting that before the awards are presented gold medal winning Kilsheelan Tidy Towns Committee will give a talk sharing its experience with the assembled Tidy Towns groups representatives from the Carrick District that stretches from Carrick-on-Suir town to Ballinure near Thurles.
Kilsheelan Tidy Towns won the South East Regional award in last year’s National Tidy Towns contest.
