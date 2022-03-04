Snags and delays are impeding housing estates in north Tipperary

Progress on bringing housing estates up to a level where they can be taken in charge by the local authority, was top of the agenda at this month’s Thurles Templemore Municipal District



Progress on Ashgrove estate in Thurles which is due to be taken in charge soon, is ongoing, with Eirtricity checking the lights, said District Engineer Kieran Ladden.



Cllr Jim Ryan said there are still dangerous junctions in that estate, and he gets “constant complaints” about the public lighting in Ashgrove.



Mr Ladden said there have been meetings regarding the lights. “That’s the last obstacle.” The taking-in-charge process will take two to three months.



Regarding Caislean Court in Thurles, it’s “in good condition. There are some minor defects around the estate but we are doing an assessment on the lighting and the infrastructure there, and that will all form part of the site resolution plan.”

Regarding junctions, Mr Ladden said it’s a “historical issue” in relation to how site plans are formed for estates like Ashgrove.



Cluain Doire estate in Templemore has a number of developer provided infrastructures (DPIs) which complicates its progress. “We have 22 of these DPIs on our books across the county,” said Mr Ladden. “Six of them are in the survey process at the moment, and Cluain Doire is included in that.”

Mr Ladden has been engaging with the developer who has been put into examinership recently, which means “it has to be looked at again, in relation to rectification works.”



Cllr Michael Smith said he was on a zoom call with residents and the developer of Cluain Doire, who said there had been “no engagement with the local authority.”



And now, “nothing is happening in that estate since then, but the blame game that night was very firmly that the local authority was not engaging with that developer, and now that developer is gone,” said Cllr Smith.



Mr Ladden said he assumed the developer will apply for planning to finish the estate, and engage with the local authority in that respect. “That’s what’s happening with other estates. I have been engaging with him.”

The developer has advised he can’t progress a certain issue “any further as it stands.”



Cllr Shane Lee said he also attended that meeting. Cllr Lee was “taken aback” by the approach of the developer. Cllr Lee said he hoped it’s not the residents who would suffer, getting caught in the consultation. “It’s disappointing to hear that nothing has happened since we met on that night. Young families are being brought up in that estate.” The developer wanted to purchase the site, but “make sure the Council footed the bill.”



Oakdale Park in Templemore has a section at the back that has been taken in charge, at Oakdale Drive, but Orchard Court, a cluster of red brick houses, has a DPI. The treatment plant there will come under the “site resolution process,” said Mr Ladden.



Some 10 estates in the District are applying to be taken in charge. Six of those have DPIs.

Cllr Sean Ryan asked when a section of roadway can be taken in charge in Caislean Court estate, which is run by a management company. Cllr Ryan said one light in Ashgrove is “hanging out” and has been for a number of months.