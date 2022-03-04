Calx Restoration instrumental in restoring the Cashel Palace Hotel to its former glory

Calx Restoration has worked on the Cashel Palace Hotel restoration project for two years, employing 30 local people during that time.

Damien Condon of Calx Restoration iis a Holycross man, and has worked in the industry for over 35 years, with the last 15 years specialising in the conservation of historic buildings.

Damien’s expertise is a combination of his studies in West Dean College in England and extensive experience conserving many historical buildings throughout Ireland, including Westport House and the Bishops Palace in Waterford.

Calx Restoration restored the nine in the Cashel Palace Hotel, along with all of the decorative plaster in the main house.

Damien matched mediaeval mortars using coal dust and other materials and he restored the soft top mediaeval walling connected to the Rock of Cashel, to mention just a few of the specialized works carried out.

“This is in fact building conservation at its very best,” said a spokesperson for Calx Restoration.

If you would like anymore detailed information on Calx Restorations work on the Cashel Palace works or indeed any of their other many projects please see their website calxrestoration.com