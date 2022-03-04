Calx Restoration instrumental in restoring the Cashel Palace Hotel to its former glory

Damien Condon Managing Director at CALX RESTORATION Business Address; Liskeveen, Littleton, Thurles, Co Tipperary
Calx Restoration has worked on the Cashel Palace Hotel restoration project for two years, employing 30 local people during that time.
Damien Condon of Calx Restoration iis a Holycross man, and has worked in the industry for over 35 years, with the last 15 years specialising in the conservation of historic buildings.
Damien’s expertise is a combination of his studies in West Dean College in England and extensive experience conserving many historical buildings throughout Ireland, including Westport House and the Bishops Palace in Waterford.
Calx Restoration restored the nine in the Cashel Palace Hotel, along with all of the decorative plaster in the main house.
Damien matched mediaeval mortars using coal dust and other materials and he restored the soft top mediaeval walling connected to the Rock of Cashel, to mention just a few of the specialized works carried out.
“This is in fact building conservation at its very best,” said a spokesperson for Calx Restoration.
If you would like anymore detailed information on Calx Restorations work on the Cashel Palace works or indeed any of their other many projects please see their website calxrestoration.com
Damien Condon Managing Director at CALX RESTORATION Business Address; Liskeveen, Littleton, Thurles, Co Tipperary
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.