PICTURES: Tipperary cottage renovation has featured on RTÉ's hit series Home of the Year

A country farm cottage renovation, nestled among rolling fields in the Golden Vale, has featured on RTÉ’s hit series Home of the Year.

CLICK ON THE PURPLE ARROW ABOVE FOR MORE PICTURES

Located in Cashel and home to Máire Hennessy O’Connor and her husband Denis, along with their four daughters, this busy family home was once a derelict cottage, which they set about transforming 10 years ago.

Máire, who was working in the tourism and hospitality industry and Denis, a busy dairy farmer saw huge potential to breathe life back into this derelict, yet charming country cottage, creating the perfect home for their family.

Seeing past the significant renovations that they knew awaited, Máire and Denis’ cottage renovation has been a labour of love over the last 10 years, but both have taken huge joy in the family home that they have created today which echoes Irish country chic.

Speaking about their participation in RTÉ’s Home of The Year 2022, Máire said: “Even though we had to keep it a secret at the time of filming, there was huge excitement amongst our own family and we did a little bit of work around the house in preparation so there was a great buzz for the few weeks in advance. We were so honoured to have the opportunity to be part of the show.”

The episode aired on Tuesday, March 1 and Maire said: “We didn’t win but we came second and got a 10/10 from Hugh Wallace so that was a win for us!”

Máire’s passion for transforming her country cottage has recently transpired into her professional career, realising her love and flair for interiors. Máire worked for 20 years in tourism and hospitality until the pandemic hit in March 2020.

Prior to this, Máire pursued an interior design course during 2019, which took place part-time at the Dublin Design Institute.

With the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, it was the perfect time for Máire to follow her dream career and begin her new business, Chic Dwelling Décor, helping clients to make their homes cosy, comfortable and beautiful, while keeping within budget and making it work!

Armed with a background in marketing and her keen eye for interior décor, Máire set to work establishing her online and offline consultancy and retail business, sourcing vintage and antique finds and lining up craftspeople in the local area and around the country.

Máire offers interior décor consultations, both in-person and online and has also opened a home interior shop with a mix of old and new pieces available on her website: chicdwelling.com.

Speaking about her new business path, Máire said: “After our own home renovation project, I knew this was where my heart was in terms of a new career and this gave me the desire to start my own business in 2020. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with homeowners. I believe that a home should be a comfortable, stylish but also functional space with items and accessories that create an atmosphere you like to spend time in. By changing the way people feel about their home environment, ultimately it can change the way they feel about themselves. My clients are the most integral part of my journey!”

Máire is also about to begin a part time course in “Home Staging and Styling” to assist anyone selling a property to increase its value by adding some touches the seller may not think of.

Máire will also work with Airbnb or self-catering businesses to help them give their rental properties a fresh, welcoming look.

In the process of setting up her business, Máire benefitted from valuable support via her Local Enterprise Office in Tipperary, using the Trading Online Voucher scheme and taking part in online webinars and training events to help get her fledgling business up and running.



To follow all that is happening at Chic Dwelling Décor, you can follow Máire on Facebook or Instagram @ChicDwellingDecor or email home@chicdwelling.com