Two-bed apartment in one of Tipperary's biggest towns sells for under €100,000

Apartment 2, De Valera Court, Summerhill, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, E45 E202
A two-bed apartment in one of Tipperary's biggest towns has sold for under €100,000 as part of a BidX1 online auction recently.
The second floor two-bedroom apartment in Nenagh was the subject of a bidding war which started at €65,000.
The vacant property is located in the heart of Nenagh town centre and was described as having "excellent investment potential".
It eventually sold for €92,000.
