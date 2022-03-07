Tipperary University Hospital issues public appeal as its emergency department experiences overcrowding

Tipperary University Hospital
The Emergency Department (ED) at Tipperary University Hospital is currently experiencing overcrowding and hospital management are asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency.
They advise that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out-of-hours service be consulted in the first instance.
"We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep our ED services for the patients who need them most," said the hospital in a statement.
"The public are advised that there may be long delays as staff make every effort to prioritise those patients requiring immediate treatment and management.
"The Emergency Department has been coming under continuing pressure with high numbers presenting with a variety of complex needs. Patient care is paramount in TippUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address the current situation.
"Staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.
"The management at TippUH apologise for any inconvenience caused," the statement concluded.
