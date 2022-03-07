Bike stolen from locked garage in Clonmel

A bike was stolen from a locked garage at the back of a private house in the Powerstown area of Clonmel over the weekend.
The bike is a KTM 200cc EXC model.
Anyone offered this bike or parts for this type of bike are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 617 7640
File Photo: Peake Villa's Pippy Carroll celebrated his international call up with a goal against Freebooters in the FAI Junior Cup at the Tower Field on Sunday last.
South Eastern Mountain Rescue team members and the Coastguard helicopter rescuing the injured paraglider in the Knockmealdown mountains . Picture courtesy of South Eastern Mountain Rescue team
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.