07 Mar 2022

Revealed: Superb house in Clonmel 'has it all' and is going for €375,000

07 Mar 2022 1:37 PM

Situated in an elevated cul de sac position in Glenconnor Clonmel, this split level 4 bedroom private residence enjoys wonderful views of both urban and rural landscapes, as well as easy access to the N24 bypass and Clonmel town centre with its many primary and secondary schools and vast array of shops and services.

Internally, the living accommodation is spacious and well proportioned.

At hall level there is a regularly shaped reception room with timber floor and open fire together with a large kitchen diner which interconnects with a large sun room.

A bedroom and bathroom for “future proof” living is also located at hall level.

There are three double bedrooms at a lower level, one of which is ensuite, while a very spacious games room / home office, complete with its own shower room at attic / upper floor level, provides the accommodation families need for living in the present.

Having recently had insulation and gas boiler improvements, the house currently boasts an impressive B3 BER rating.

The garden is accessible from the sun room and includes “his & hers” garden sheds, a paved patio area for barbeques as well as plenty of lawn for swings, slides, trampolines etc.

The house is approached through double gates which can enclose the property if required and the tarmacadam area provides ample car parking.

Selling agent Kate Curran of Moynihan Curran Chartered Surveyors is seeking offers in excess of €375,000 for this house which she says represents excellent value for money and recommends early inspection to avoid disappointment.

Further enquiries to Kate on 052 6121750 or kate@moynihancurran.com.

