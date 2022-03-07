Cashel Palace Hotel opens its magnificent doors following a major refurbishment by the Magnier family

Following a major restoration programme, the doors of the elegant five-star Cashel Palace Hotel are now open.

Located in the centre of Cashel, County Tipperary, this Relais & Chateaux property epitomises the finest in Irish hospitality with equine touches throughout the hotel.

Under the Magnier family’s careful stewardship, the magnificent Palladian manor, built in 1732, has been transformed and extended to include forty-two luxurious bedrooms and suites, a world class spa, ballroom, and The Guinness Bar, reflecting the hotel’s historical links to the Godfather of Arthur Guinness, founder of the globally renowned brewery.

Industry veteran, General Manager, Adriaan Bartels has overseen the redevelopment of the hotel over the past four years.

Once home to the archbishops of Cashel, the hotel sits at the foot of the Rock of Cashel, a dramatic limestone outcrop featuring the most impressive cluster of medieval buildings in Ireland. The hotel enjoys a private pathway to this historic site; the gardens, spa, and many bedrooms offer impressive views of this globally renowned attraction.

STYLE

Exuding charm and elegance, the original grandeur of Cashel Palace Hotel has been expertly preserved. Off the main street in Cashel, a tree-lined avenue welcomes guests before they step into the entrance hall that retains its original wood panelling and two imposing fluted Corinthian columns. Beyond the hall, stands the remarkable staircase, an early Georgian style carved from red pine and featuring hundreds of intricately hand-turned banisters.

Interconnecting lounge areas exude comfort and are warmed by open log fires, a perfect refuge to rest or relax before exploring the town’s famed Celtic history or further afield.

To the rear of the manor house the historic landscaped gardens are designed to include some of the original garden walls on the estate which date back to medieval times. Equally of note are two ancient mulberry trees, planted in 1702, that are still standing tall today.

The original ‘Bishops Walk’ will continue to allow guests private access to the Rock of Cashel, ancient seat of the Kings of Munster and home to a 13th century Cathedral.

The entire design process has been directly overseen by Mrs. Susan Magnier alongside the Emma Pearson Design Studio in London, Mulcahy Construction, Dunmore, Jonathan Dinnewell at Smallwood Architects and Reddy Architects in Kilkenny.

ACCOMMODATION

Offering first class comforts, the forty-two sumptuous bedrooms and suites at Cashel Palace Hotel are divided into four tiers: Classic, Deluxe, Superior and Suites. Each luxurious bedroom is filled with character and historic charm, the most magnificent of which are the eight opulent Cashel Palace suites, four of which are in the Main House and four in the new Garden Wing.

The Main House suites are especially impressive featuring lofty ceilings, original cornicing, windows, and fireplaces. Palatial and spacious, each suite draws on the rich history of this great house. The Garden Wing suites embrace a neo-classical style and elegance situated on the ground floor they enjoy a private garden patio and are pet friendly.

Each Garden Wing suite offers a separate sitting room to enjoy down time together or with fellow guests. The rooms overlook beautifully manicured rear gardens, some with views of the Rock of Cashel.

Superior rooms are located within the Garden Wing and feature lavishly appointed bathrooms with separate bath, shower, and double vanity units. The charming School House contains an additional set of Superior Rooms which are ideal for sharing with family and friends. Deluxe rooms are predominantly in the Main House, and these retain a wonderful sense of charm of a bygone era, boasting wooden beams and fireplace features.

Located on the arrival avenue, the Carriage House has been transformed from its original guise as a Stable House to now comprise eight individual Classic bedrooms that can connect to make them family friendly.

DINING

Cashel Palace Hotel’s dining offering is exceptional in every sense. Under the direction of Director of Culinary, Stephen Hayes, the food at Cashel Palace Hotel is a celebration – of life, of the land, of the locality. Serving outstanding contemporary Irish cuisine, much of the produce will champion the locality to offer an authentic taste of Tipperary. The farmers, growers and artisanal food producers offer guided culinary tours for visitors providing an inside look at these gourmet experiences.

From the lightest lunch to a formal feast, afternoon tea or breakfast in bed, each dish follows an ethos of excellence. Choose from formal dining at The Bishop’s Buttery, light bites on The Garden Terrace, celebratory afternoon tea, evening cocktails or leisurely brunch in Mikey Ryan’s.

Whatever your desire, whatever your appetite, the food offering celebrates the best in Irish cuisine.

THE SPA

A contemporary sanctuary overlooking the enclosed gardens, Cashel Palace’s spa marries state-of-the-art facilities with luxurious treatments. A source of health and vitality, the elegant Sanctuary overlooks the gardens and Rock of Cashel, offering a serene space to relax and unwind.

Tranquil and light-filled, the luxurious spa boasts al fresco seaweed baths, a sleek 17-meter pool, five meters of which are outdoors. Restore your balance indoors with an invigorating session in the hot and cold experience showers, relaxing Jacuzzi and superior Klafs steam room and sauna.

The Spa features four expertly appointed treatment rooms, including three individual rooms and one double treatment room. The team of professional therapists will pamper you in the privacy of these elegant spaces using the most advanced products and luxurious treatments from organic brands, Bamford and Voya.

For an exclusive experience, Cashel Palace Hotel welcomes SKIN By Olga to The Spa. Olga Kochlewska is a leading name in the skincare industry. Through her 'Signature SKIN By Olga Facials', Olga creates your Authentic Beauty, a concept she believes in which means transforming your skin to a state of optimal beauty through a highly personalised and prescriptive treatment.

EQUINE CONCIERGE

Owners of the Cashel Palace Hotel, the Magnier family have been at the heart of Ireland’s thoroughbred racing and breeding industry for years and their world renowned Coolmore Stud is just mere miles from the hotel.

Julie McGrath is the Equine Concierge at the hotel. She oversees a dedicated programme of equestrian experiences and exclusive access to some of the most prestigious racing and breeding facilities in the world. For example, guests will be able to avail of an exclusive look behind closed doors of the breed operation at Coolmore Stud and training facilities at Ballydoyle.

This is truly a unique experience normally reserved for those involved in the industry.

Reflecting aspirations of excellence, Cashel Palace Hotel has followed best practice in construction, restoration, sourcing, and energy to ensure Cashel Palace Hotel’s blueprint for sustainability meets the highest standards.