Progress being made with Cahir repairs and construction

Cahir-based county councillor, Andy Moloney
Cahir Towns Repairs and construction
At the recent district meeting of Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Council, local Councillor Andy Moloney thanked the council for their allocation of €20,000 toward the progression of a design for the roundabout at the SuperValu junction in the town of Cahir.
As part of the debate on roads restructuring and resurfacing allocation of funding , he questioned the lack of an allocation towards town roads and in particular Barrack Street that is being overrun with trucks and where the road surface is cut up and cracking and in dire need of repair.
Moloney asked if an allocation would be forthcoming from the roads section as the town budget could not take the road repairs as well as everyday running of the town and said that the town budget was scarce enough without having to find an allowance for repairs and it needs to be sought elsewhere.
In a reply to the Councillor, he was assured that the roads will be surveyed and kept up to standard. The Supervalu junction had been measured and a suitable design will be brought to the engineers in coming months but will possibly have to go for active travel funding to complete the project.
