08 Mar 2022

Cashel Arts Festival hosts rally in solidarity the people of Ukraine

March from the Rock of Cashel to the Plaza, with the Ukrainian national anthem and songs of peace

Cashel Arts Festival hosts rally in solidarity the people of Ukraine

Pro Ukrainian supporters in Cashel's Plaza on Saturday. Thanks to Siobhán Walsh for the photograph

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Mar 2022 10:28 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Cashel Arts Festival was very proud of the show of solidarity and support displayed by our local community to our Ukrainian friends and neighbours last Saturday.

A large crowd gathered at the Rock of Cashel, where Ukrainian music was played and the Ukrainian National Anthem was sung.

The group then walked from the Rock to the plaza in the centre of the town where the Irish National Anthem was also sung to show that the Irish people stand with Ukraine.

Claire Fox, secretary of the Arts Festival, welcomed everyone and a number of people originally from Ukraine, including Yuliya Shilnikova of the Arts Festival committee, spoke about their recent experiences and that of their families and thanked our community for the support that they feel.

We thank everyone for attending and showing our community support of the Ukrainian people at this time. 

