09 Mar 2022

An Garda Síochána recruitment roadshow touring Tipperary towns this week

Members of non-national and ethnic minority groups are being encouraged to join the force

The Garda command vehicle that is the information point for the recruitment campaign roadshow

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

09 Mar 2022 1:00 PM

An Garda Síochána is running a roadshow around the Tipperary Garda Division this week encouraging Irish residents from non-national and ethnic minority communities to join the force.
A garda command vehicle is visiting the county’s main towns where the public can visit and get information on the current garda trainee recruitment campaign. Leaflets and posters about the garda recruitment campaign are also being distributed as part of the roadshow.
Sgt Hilda Moloney of Tipperary Town Garda Station said members of the Travelling community and Syrian refugee community are among the minority groups they are inviting to the information vehicle to find out about becoming a garda recruit.
The garda recruitment campaign vehicle was in Tipperary Town centre at Market Place just off Main Street on Tuesday from 11am to 4pm. The roadshow visits Nenagh today (Wednesday) and will visit Clonmel on Thursday, Thurles on Friday and Cahir (the Castle car park) on Saturday. Check your local Garda Station for information.
Sgt Ray Moloney of Cahir Garda Station said a “buddy system” has been set up within An Garda Síochána as part of the recruitment drive to attract non-nationals, members of the Travelling community and ethnic minorities as these people may not have had the experience of friends or relatives in the force.
“When I joined the gardaí, I contacted my mother’s cousin who was in the force and he filled me in on the life of a garda.
“These people probably wouldn’t know a garda personally and that can be a barrier in getting an insight into the job,” he told The Nationalist.
“We have set up a buddy system where you can contact us through email and social media and talk to a garda about their working life, the challenges and opportunities.”
If interested in finding out more about the work of a garda you can avail of the buddy system by logging onto: tipperary. socialmedia@garda.ie
The closing date for submission of applications to become a garda trainee is 3pm next Wednesday, March 16. Applications can be submitted to: publicjobs.ie

