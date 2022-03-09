Coffee morning in aid of Clonmel Mayor's Ukrainian Relief Fund takes place in Clonmel next week

A coffee morning in association with the Clonmel Mayor’s Ukrainian Relief Fund will take place at The Junction Café on Clonmel’s Parnell Street next Tuesday, March 15 from 10am to 12 noon.
Donations to the Clonmel Mayor's Ukrainian Relief Fund can also be lodged to: IBAN IE97 BOFI 9060 0526 2579 71, BIC BOFIIE2D.
Alternatively, contributions can be sent to Clonmel Borough District Council and the Civic Offices, Tipperary County Council, Clonmel, marked Mayor’s Ukrainian Relief Fund.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.