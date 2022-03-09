New era for Cashel with ‘public realm plan’

Cashel’s urban spaces are to get a major facelift, if new proposals under a public realm plan for the Main Street are adopted, heard the Tipperary Cashel Municipal District meeting.



District Administrator Anthony Coleman said they’ve had various rounds of public consultations with groups in Cashel to progress the Public Realm Plans, designed by the Hogarth Company to upgrade and beautify the town centre.



The next phase will be carried out on the Main Street, Lower Gate and the ‘Back of the Pipes’. The plan forms part of a Bord Fáilte ‘destination towns’ program. “We’d like to formally progress to the Part VIII process to allow the consultants to come up with the designs which will go on public display,” said Mr Coleman. The plans will be advertised.



Cllr Declan Burgess proposed the Part VIII process. “It’s been a very worthwhile process with the public and the officials. I want to thank the Paul Hogarth company. It’s important to state that the public will have their say in the planning permission process. I’d like to thank the public for their engagement on the Plaza, which was a huge success.”

The plans are a “great balance” in terms of supporting business, quality of life, good streetscapes and changes that have been made in terms of outdoor dining as a result of Covid. “It’s opened my eyes to the potential we have in Cashel,” added Cllr Burgess.



Separately, Cllr Burgess forwarded a motion: “I am requesting the Municipal District to undertake some work that would enhance the existing public realm in the town centre. Works should include power washing of plaza area, back of the pipes and footpaths around the core retail area. Also to clean out road gullies that need attention in the town.”