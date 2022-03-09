March of many weathers in Tipperary! 'Three hours later, no flood, just snow...'

Photos taken with just three hours in the difference on Wednesday!
"March of many weathers," said Cllr Máirín McGrath on Wednesday.
She added: "Three hours later, no flood, just snow at Carriconeen rail bridge.
"Some areas around Cahir still badly affected with rain and flash flooding, while others are experiencing heavy snow fall. Drive with extreme caution wherever you are!"
Just a few hours earlier she had posted the below photo on social media:
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.