Young Tipperary business woman who has turned her love of art into an exciting career

JL Designs, a Clonmel- based design agency, under the direction of local woman Joanne O’Herlihy, is a fast-developing business based on solid foundations.

It’s success, thus far, is in no small way reflective of the business owner’s love of what she does but is also fortified by a simple ethic of hard work.

A former pupil of the Sisters of Charity and Loreto in Clonmel, art was always Joanne’s favourite subject in school before going on to Third Level to earn a BA Hons in Visual Communication Graphic Design in Waterford IT.

Her enthusiasm and commitment to her work is quickly evident on meeting her, and is inspirational to young students who wish to follow their dream.

“In school I felt academic subjects were not my strongest point. I was always doodling and couldn’t sit still unless I was in art class where I felt I was good at something. When I reached college I fully realised my potential. I see the world in grids, alignments and colours,” she said.

But talent is only one component of the necessary mix to succeed in business. Hard work and a meticulous build-up of relevant experience is also crucial. Joanne’s acumen obviously realised that specification early. Her pathway to her own business today at Parnell Street, Clonmel, came via a somewhat roundabout way.

“I worked in The Apple Farm during college. I loved seeing all the different label designs that came through and I met Susan Schaerer (owner of the Label Factory in Clonmel) who invited me to see her business. When I graduated college I got a job there, doing admin mainly, but the odd time I would get to work with the pre-press team on some light design work. I then got a graphic design job with Sureprint where I learned so much about how a design goes from screen to print, it was a huge part of my education and I absolutely loved it there. I also did a ‘Start Your Own Business’ course with the LEO Tipperary and that gave me the push needed,” added Joanne.

Today, a couple of years into her business venture, JL Designs is making steady progress, with an ever-increasing client list.

“I have some corporate city clients, corporate national clients, small local businesses and people at the start up stage.

“Being a member of local and national networking groups has also been a big help, and many women have been huge supporters and have sent lots of clients my way,” appreciated Joanne.

The team at Clonmel-based design agency JL Designs: Left to right - Junior designer Shauna, senior designer Aoife, and Joanne O'Herlihy, managing and creative director.



JL Designs’ steady development hasn’t gone unnoticed either, according to its Managing and Creative director, who praises her senior designer Aoife and junior designer Shauna as well as her two website developers for their valued contributions.

“I was just three months in business and entered the national ‘Best Young Entrepreneur’ competition and came runner-up for Tipperary in the Start-Up Business category. Last year I was awarded Tipperary Business Woman of the Year in the Creative Professional Category while in 2020 we received an All Star Business Accreditation for ‘One to Watch’ which is awarded to only five start-up businesses in Ireland each year.”

With the future in mind Joanne knows that seizing opportunities as they arise is imperative to JL Designs’ continued success.

“Our plans are to keep growing and get our message out there through print, social media and websites. We work with clients on branding, logo design, brochure design, websites and so much more.

“The fastest growing service of ours is working with business owners on their social media presence, a bespoke service for each client to design their own graphics to keep their online presence prominent,” Joanne concluded.

We wish JL Designs continued success.