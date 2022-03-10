Women in Business: Roseanne De Vere Hunt has worked her way to the top

Roseanne De Vere Hunt has worked her way to the top of a stellar career in real estate and is now a Director and Head of Sherry Fitzgerald Country Homes. Roseanne markets country homes through Sherry FitzGerald’s affiliation with Christie’s International Real Estate worldwide.



Roseanne delighted TV audiences with her recent appearance on RTÉ’s Selling Ireland’s Most Exclusive Homes, a testimony to her skill as one of Sherry Fitzgerald’s foremost specialists in country homes.

“It’s been a very positive experience,” says Roseanne about her first television broadcast.

“People have come up to me and said ‘it’s great to see inside those wonderful houses, their history, the people that own them now and their story’,” she added.

For Roseanne, a love of country homes runs deep in the blood, having grown up around Cashel, an area steeped in history. “This was my first time being in front of the camera,” she says. “I really enjoyed it. The crew made me at ease. I spent all day with them for maybe 10 minutes of TV,” she added.



Roseanne’s Cashel upbringing inspired her entry into the property world: her grandfather owned Cashel Mart and her father and uncles were involved in property and the Mart itself. “As a youngster I would go in with my father and help on Mart days,” she said.



Buying and selling a home can be a stressful time for clients, and Roseanne understands that listening to your clients needs and having empathy are two of the most important attributes an agent must have.



Roseanne grew up in Dualla and attended the Convent and Cashel Community School, Roseanne went on to attend LIT where she completed a Degree in Property and Economics. Her first position after leaving college was a junior negotiator in Gunne auctioneers in Dublin.



In 2006, Roseanne was offered the opportunity to move to the area of the business she loved – country homes, with a move to Ganly Walters. Roseanne’s boss Robert Ganly, who has recently passed away, was an incredible mentor for her and encouraged all his staff to maximise their potential. Ganly Walters was purchased by the international agency Knight Frank in 2007 and Roseanne became part of the team selling property to international buyers.



In 2015, Roseanne joined Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, to take up the position as Associate Director. Roseanne was made Director and Head of Country Homes in Sherry FitzGerald. Roseanne now works remotely from home in Dualla, covering the entire country from her base. It’s a fantastic work/life balance that even prior to Covid Sherry FitzGerald were very supportive of.



Some 62% of Sherry Fitzgerald’s employees are female, meaning there is no “glass ceiling” for women in her workplace. Is it harder for a woman to be in business? “I would definitely say there is no holding any of us back, whether you are male or female, as long as you have the determination and work ethic to push on with your career,” she said.