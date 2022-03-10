Aisling O'Connor leads Carrick-on-Suir's Stable Lane Digital Hub enterprise

Stable Lane Digital Hub is making strides attracting businesses and remote workers to locate in the heart of Carrick-on-Suir and leading the venture is its CEO, Aisling O’Connor.

The Covid-19 pandemic spurred an increased demand for remote working outside of the main cities. Stable Lane is catering to that demand providing a suite of offices and co-working spaces on the top floor of Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall and at its recently opened second centre, the Stable Lane Enterprise House also on New Street.

Aisling, who lives in Dungarvan, was recruited by Carrick-on-Suir Tourism & Economic Development Committee (COSTEDC) in July 2020 to establish and manage the new Stable Lane Digital Hub at Carrick Town Hall, the first of 13 projects recommended in the Carrick-on-Suir Strategic Vision 2030 plan.

The hub’s fitted out office spaces with high speed internet access are targeted at small and new start up firms, remote workers and as outreach offices for larger firms.

“I was responsible for setting up the hub, fitting it out and attracting clients and it opened in September 2020 before the second Covid-19 lockdown. There was a large demand, you could have filled it twice over,” she said.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Stable Lane Digital Hub could only operate at about 50 % capacity up until the recent relaxation of social distancing restrictions.

A year after the official opening, an extension to the Stable Lane Hub was opened last October at a second site close by – a period building on New Street known locally as Briscoe House but now renamed Stable Lane Enterprise Town House.

Aisling said they decided to expand the hub due to the strength of demand for independent office and work desk facilities and received a €42,000 Connected Hubs Fund grant to fit out the building into seven office spaces. She reports Stable Lane Town House is now operating almost at full capacity.

Aisling was approached by COSTEDC Chairman Tony Musiol to take on the Stable Lane project because of her extensive background in this area during her four years managing Dungarvan Enterprise Centre.

During her time at the helm of Dungarvan Enterprise Centre, she was responsible for recruiting high potential start-up businesses to locate at the 10,000 square foot premises, which provided work spaces for between 15 and 20 small firms.

She also revamped the centre’s co-working office spaces for up to 14 workers.

Aisling has a degree in International Business Communication and masters in Business and Marketing and is also a qualified business coach. She came to the Stable Lane Digital Hub project with a strong background in business training and education. She has done a lot of work with Waterford/Wexford Education & Training Board in running business training courses for businesses and their employees.

Indeed, she is now bringing her business training experience to the Stable Lane project and is working on organising half day workshops for businesses in areas such as social media, digital marketing, IT and Excel. The first of these, an online intermediate Excel course, takes place this Wednesday, March 9.

She is also in the early stages of forging a partnership between Stable Lane, Tipperary Skillsnet and UCD to design a master class in enterprise and innovation that will be rolled out to the region’s business community.

Another major project on her table is the transformation of Carrick-on-Suir’s old Post Office building into another digital hub. The Part 8 planning application for the project is due to come before the March meeting of Carrick Municipal District’s councillors for decision. Tipperary County Council and Stable Lane Digital Hub are currently preparing an application for grant aid from the Rural Regeneration Development Fund to finance the project.

Aisling says the aim of digital hubs is to provide affordable office spaces to small and new companies and remote workers. “It gives an opportunity for businesses and also a spin off to the local economy. Bringing more businesses into the main street brings more spending.”

She has derived great satisfaction in getting Stable Lane Digital Hub off the ground and seeing it tangibly benefitting its business clients and Carrick-on-Suir’s wider economy.

“It’s very fulfilling to build a business from nothing. I love that; it’s definitely my area of expertise. I just really enjoy working in business marketing, working with people and growing their businesses.”