Search

10 Mar 2022

Garda chief urged by councillor to put more officers patrolling the streets of Tipperary Town

Young women running the gauntlet of abuse in Tipperary Town demand action

Cllr Annemarie Ryan (centre) with Lisa McGrath and Moira Merrigan, fellow organisers of the recent demonstration by secondary school students in Tipperary Town to highlight safety concerns. 

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

10 Mar 2022 2:00 PM

A councillor involved in organising a student demonstration in Tipperary Town last month to highlight harassment of local teenage girls, has highlighted with the county's Garda chief calls made at the event for more gardaí on visible patrol in the town. 
Tipperary Town’s Cllr Annemarie Ryan repeated the appeal made at the demonstration of students from the town’s three secondary schools for greater garda presence on the streets of her hometown at the latest meeting of Tipperary Joint Policing Committee attended by Tipperary Garda Division Chief Superintendent Derek Smart.
Cllr Ryan told him young people who took part in the demonstration/vigil, organised by Youth Work Ireland, wanted to see more gardaí walking the streets and talking to people.
She requested this form of policing be included into the working day for members of the force based in the town.
Chief Superintendent Smart promised to talk to senior gardaí based in Tipperary Town about this.
He pointed out that training of garda recruits has resumed in Templemore Garda College, which means the Division will be able to get more officers trained in bicycle policing duties in the county’s towns.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media