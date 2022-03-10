Garda chief urged by councillor to put more officers patrolling the streets of Tipperary Town

Cllr Annemarie Ryan (centre) with Lisa McGrath and Moira Merrigan, fellow organisers of the recent demonstration by secondary school students in Tipperary Town to highlight safety concerns.
A councillor involved in organising a student demonstration in Tipperary Town last month to highlight harassment of local teenage girls, has highlighted with the county's Garda chief calls made at the event for more gardaí on visible patrol in the town.
Tipperary Town’s Cllr Annemarie Ryan repeated the appeal made at the demonstration of students from the town’s three secondary schools for greater garda presence on the streets of her hometown at the latest meeting of Tipperary Joint Policing Committee attended by Tipperary Garda Division Chief Superintendent Derek Smart.
Cllr Ryan told him young people who took part in the demonstration/vigil, organised by Youth Work Ireland, wanted to see more gardaí walking the streets and talking to people.
She requested this form of policing be included into the working day for members of the force based in the town.
Chief Superintendent Smart promised to talk to senior gardaí based in Tipperary Town about this.
He pointed out that training of garda recruits has resumed in Templemore Garda College, which means the Division will be able to get more officers trained in bicycle policing duties in the county’s towns.
“We (Tipperary) are probably going through a bit of a transition at the minute," says Aishling Moloney
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.