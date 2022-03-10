Councillor appeals for extra Garda support for Clonmel community where youths kicking balls in path of vehicles

A councillor appealed to Tipperary Garda Division’s chief superintendent for more gardaí to be put on patrol in a residential area of Clonmel where youths have been kicking footballs onto the main road endangering motorists.
Independent Cllr Richie Molloy issued the call to Chief Superintendent Derek Smart at the latest Tipperary Joint Policing Committee meeting.
He highlighted that a number of residents in the Silversprings area of Clonmel had complained to him about footballs being kicked at vehicles on the main road.
He feared this challenging behaviour will cause an accident.
“People in the area are looking for more garda presence down there. It might curtail that behaviour,” he said.
Chief Superintendent Smart promised to discuss the problem with Clonmel Garda District Superintendent William Leahy to ensure that area gets support.
