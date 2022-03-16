Search

16 Mar 2022

St Patrick's Day is ready to rock once again in Tipperary's largest town

Danny Carroll is the grand marshal of celebrations in Clonmel

Danny Carroll

Danny Carroll is the grand marshal of the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Clonmel

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

16 Mar 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

The countdown is on for tomorrow’s St Patrick’s Day events in Clonmel, the first to be held in three years, and which promise to be a very special celebration of the national holiday.
The events will commence with a flag-raising ceremony at St Patrick’s Well at 8am. 
That will be followed by the morning parade, which leaves Mitchel Street  at 11.30am for St Mary’s Church Mass at 12 noon, which will be celebrated in Irish.
This parade, which will be led by Banna Chluain Meala, will include the St Patrick’s Day grand marshal Danny Carroll, councillors and dignitaries.
The starting area for the main St Patrick’s Day Parade, which commences at 3pm, is Irishtown and it will follow the same route through the town centre as in previous years to finish in Parnell Street outside the  Town Hall.
More than 30 groups and organisations will take part. 
The prize for the best parade entry is €500, the second prize is €300 and the third prize €200.
Many shops have got into the spirit of the festival by organising themed window displays and there will be prizes for the best three windows.
Grand marshal Danny Carroll has been synonymous with Banna Chluain Meala for more than 50 years, having been a founder member of the band in 1971, and has been involved with many other musical projects in the town and county.
Also known as Clonmel’s Mr Music Man, he was Banna Chluain Meala’s musical director for 30 years and is currently assistant musical director. 
He has worked with numerous musical societies in Tipperary including St Mary’s Choral Society in Clonmel as well as in Thurles, Tipperary, Carrick-on-Suir, Nenagh and Dundrum.
He is also involved with such diverse musical activities as the Tipperary Millennium Orchestra, the Premier Swing Band and the Clonmel Concert Band.
He is a six-time winner of the Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) Best Musical Director Award, including winning the award three years in-a-row with Rock Nativity (1987: St Mary’s Choral Society, Clonmel); Fiddler on the Roof (1988: Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society) and Man of La Mancha (1989: St Mary’s Choral Society, Clonmel).
Danny Carroll has also won the Best Musical Director Award at the Waterford International Festival of Light Opera on two occasions with Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society. 

All you need to know about food, flavours, taste and how to tickle those taste buds

Laurann O'Reilly writing in this week's Nationalist

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media