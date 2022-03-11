Search

11 Mar 2022

Clonmel based women's refuge launches campaign to end domestic violence

Clonmel based women's refuge launches campaign to end domestic violence

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Mar 2022 4:35 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie


Cuan Saor Women's Refuge in Clonmel has launched the One Million Stars to End Violence project  in the Showgrounds Clonmel. Cllr Máirín McGrath is calling on people to continue to support the organisation who help so many people.

"Over the last two years, their services were particularly called upon with the increase in domestic violence during the lockdown.
I’m pictured with the brilliant Verona Nugent, Project Coordinator and Geraldine Mullane, Manager of Cuan Saor Woman’s Refuge. Just two of the many amazing staff at this local service. If you can, maybe consider donating to Cuan Saor this International Women’s Day to support these women and their colleagues so they can continue to support the women who present to them at all hours of the day and night, every day of the year in many desperate situations," said Cllr McGrath.

Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge support all women and children who have experienced domestic violence across South Tipperary 24/7 365 days a year and have done so since they founded in 2000. Find out more about their services here: https://cuansaor.org/

Women in Business: Marie Gleeson, a captain of industry and the Irish Navy

Marie has successfully transferred her leadership and strategic decision-making skills learned on deck to the civilian world

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media