Clonmel based women's refuge launches campaign to end domestic violence

Cuan Saor Women's Refuge in Clonmel has launched the One Million Stars to End Violence project in the Showgrounds Clonmel. Cllr Máirín McGrath is calling on people to continue to support the organisation who help so many people.
"Over the last two years, their services were particularly called upon with the increase in domestic violence during the lockdown.
I’m pictured with the brilliant Verona Nugent, Project Coordinator and Geraldine Mullane, Manager of Cuan Saor Woman’s Refuge. Just two of the many amazing staff at this local service. If you can, maybe consider donating to Cuan Saor this International Women’s Day to support these women and their colleagues so they can continue to support the women who present to them at all hours of the day and night, every day of the year in many desperate situations," said Cllr McGrath.
Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge support all women and children who have experienced domestic violence across South Tipperary 24/7 365 days a year and have done so since they founded in 2000. Find out more about their services here: https://cuansaor.org/
