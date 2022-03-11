Carrick-on-Suir is all set for its first St Patrick's Day Parade in two years

Carrick-on-Suir’s St Patrick’s Day Parade is returning after a two-year break with a bang and the organisers report the pageant is attracting more entries than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The town and district’s sports, social, music, dance and cultural clubs and community organisations are gearing up to take part in the parade that will start from the Sean Healy Library Car Park at 1.30pm on March 17.

Celebrating the front line workers of the Covid-19 pandemic is the chosen theme for the parade that will feature a fancy dress competition with prizes awarded in three age categories and a special best dressed pet class.

The best group entry to the parade will be awarded the new perpetual cup in memory of leading Carrick-on-on-Suir St Patrick’s Day Parade Committee member, the late Cathleen Fahey, who passed away recently.

The parade committee is also organising an art competition for primary schools in the town and surrounding communities in the run up to St Patrick’s Day.

Committee member Cllr David Dunne said the winning art entries will be displayed in shop windows on Carrick’s Main Street for St Patrick’s Day.

“We are asking all the shop keepers to do up their shop windows in St Patrick’s Day colours,” he said.

Cllr Dunne also issued an appeal for more volunteers to help with running and stewarding the pageant.

And he urged the people of the town and district to turn out in force to watch the spectacle, which after leaving the Library car park will proceed up New Street, down Main Street, pass through the West Gate before proceeding down Kickham Street and onto the N24.

The parade will finish at New Street Car Park where entertainment and amusements will be laid on for the public.

He said the committee had a tight time frame to organise the event after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions but they were determined to stage the parade.

“We felt it was our little token gesture to show Carrick-on-Suir can put its best foot forward.

Anyone wishing to volunteer to help out at Carrick-on-Suir’s St Patrick’s Day Parade should contact Cllr Dunne at (086) 347 6317.