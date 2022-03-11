A Tipperary rural community is organising a coffee morning and cake sale for Ukraine

A coffee morning and cake sale in aid of the Ukraine appeal takes place in the Old School Community Centre in The Commons, Ballingarry on Saturday, March 12 from 11am to 3pm.
A raffle for hamper and other prizes will also take place at the fundraiser.
If you would like to donate cakes, buns, breads or buy ticket, the community centre will be open on Friday evening between 5pm to 7pm for drop offs.
Nenagh District Court: Tipperary motorist observed not wearing seat belt later tested positive for drugs
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.