Some patients are on trolleys in Tipperary University Hospital due to overcrowding

Tipperary University Hospital
Ten patients were being accommodated on trolleys awaiting beds in Tipperary University Hospital this morning (Friday, March 11), according to the Irish Midwives and Nursing Organisation's latest Trolley Watch report.
The ten patients were on trolleys in the hospital's Emergency Department.
The INMO report highlighted that in hospital's across the country there were 457 patients on trolleys waiting for beds this morning. A total of 370 of these were in emergency departments and 87 were on trolleys on wards.
