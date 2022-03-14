Search

14 Mar 2022

BREAKING: Influx of jobs expected in Cashel following arrival of consultancy firm

Great news

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

JOBS ALERT

Mary McFadden

14 Mar 2022 12:41 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

A significant number of jobs are expected to be created in Tipperary following the arrival of a life sciences consultancy firm. 

Integrity Ltd is in the process of setting up a new branch in Cashel and will soon be actively recruiting for jobs at all levels. 

CEO and founder, Chris Reid, called the move "exciting" and said, "There’s a lot of talent available to us in Ireland, a lot of talented graduates we’re looking to take onboard." 

A leading supplier of business, project and quality management solutions, Integrity is seeking people in fields such as IT, quality compliance and project management. 

He said, "We’re looking to engage with local universities and [find] talent with open minds and new innovative ideas on how we can take things forward. We’re looking at internships to encourage graduates to come to us for a period of time, and if everybody likes each other then hopefully there will be a future together. 

Mr Reid considers Ireland "an ideal location" to serve Europe and beyond and said, "We’ve been around for a number of years already, but it seemed natural as we grow to establish a presence in Ireland." 

Work is underway at the new Cashel branch, with an official launch event planned on May 25 and 26. 

Integrity employees, Tipperary County Council members and IDA Ireland representatives are all expected to attend to celebrate the opening of the new location. 

