Wow! Tipperary students' outfit manufactured using old trampolines

Junk Kouture is a national contest which encourages young designers to create striking couture designs and impressive works of wearable art from everyday junk that would normally find its way into a bin.

This year Cashel Community School has two teams creating pieces for the competition and who have reached the regional final to be held in the Helix later this year.

The entries are entitled: “Burning Spring” and “Cordelia”. Laura Roche, Katie Langely and Laura Long creators of “Burning Spring”.

The outfit was primarily manufactured using old trampolines destroyed in the last storm.

The inspiration for using the trampolines centered on our need to be more resilient in the face of current adversities i.e. Covid-19 and the current situation in Ukraine.

To survive and be happy we really need that “bounce-back-ability” aspect of our psyche. Marina Martinez, Silvia Lotesoriere are the creators of “Cordelia”.

The outfit has been created using sea-shells, mussel shells from local restaurants and old football nets. The team wanted to highlight the ever-growing level of pollution (especially plastic) in our oceans and the subsequent decline in marine life. Everyone in CCS wish both teams the very best of luck!