Clonmel school project to proceed after long delay

After a protracted process Powerstown National School has received approval to proceed to tender for a much needed extension.
It has taken three years to overcome difficult planning issues to finally get the project over the line.
The extension was given the go ahead in 2019 but it has taken three years to unravel a series of planning obstacles.
“We are absolutely thrilled that it is now finally coming to fruition,” said Principal Eugene Fogarty.
Perseverance throughout the exhaustive dealings with Bord Pleanala, the Department of Education and Tipperary County Council has paid off.
“The support of our neighbours, including Bulmers, has been pivotal, to reaching this point and we would like to thank them all,” said Eugene Fogarty.
He also thanked Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy and Senator Garret Ahearn for their input and he also thanked council engineer Jonathan Flood for his assistance.
Under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme the school will see an extension comprising 3x 80m² mainstream classrooms including ensuite toilets and 1x 10.5m² WC for assisted users and 3x 15m² SET rooms.
The approval was welcomed by local public representatives
INVESTMENT
“This is a huge capital investment which will bring a very positive impact to the students of Powerstown National School,” said Senator Garret Ahearn.
