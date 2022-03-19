Search

19 Mar 2022

Clonmel school project to proceed after long delay

Powerstown National School

Clonmel school project to proceed after long delay

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Mar 2022 3:29 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

After a protracted process Powerstown National School has received approval to proceed to tender for a much needed extension.
It has taken three years to overcome difficult planning issues to finally get the project over the line.
The extension was given the go ahead in 2019 but it has taken three years to unravel a series of planning obstacles.
“We are absolutely thrilled that it is now finally coming to fruition,” said Principal Eugene Fogarty.
Perseverance throughout the exhaustive dealings with Bord Pleanala, the Department of Education and Tipperary County Council has paid off.
“The support of our neighbours, including Bulmers, has been pivotal, to reaching this point and we would like to thank them all,” said Eugene Fogarty.
He also thanked Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy and Senator Garret Ahearn for their input and he also thanked council engineer Jonathan Flood for his assistance.
Under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme the school will see an extension comprising 3x 80m² mainstream classrooms including ensuite toilets and 1x 10.5m² WC for assisted users and 3x 15m² SET rooms.
The approval was welcomed by local public representatives
INVESTMENT
“This is a huge capital investment which will bring a very positive impact to the students of Powerstown National School,” said Senator Garret Ahearn.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media