Finding A Voice festival in Clonmel signs off with some wonderful performances

It was high drama at the Kennedy-Alley household on Sunday last, as internationally renowned Irish pianist Fiachra Garvey arrived with a string quartet to rehearse in the sitting room before the group’s lunchtime concert as part of Finding a Voice 2022.

Peter (15), Grace (14) and Sarah (9) had a sneak preview of what was in store for audiences later that day and were thrilled to wake up to the impromptu recital downstairs.

Artistic Director Róisín Maher explained that the group needed somewhere to rehearse with a piano and enough room for the musicians, having come together at the last minute due to two of the regular members of ConTempo Quartet forced to withdraw.

“Initially we thought that we would have to cancel the Saturday night concert altogether but luckily two fabulous musicians were able to come to our rescue and we were able to move the concert to the following day at lunchtime. We’re so grateful to Siobhán and her family,” said Róisín.

Music teacher at Presentation Clonmel, Siobhán along with her husband Patrick and their family were guests of honour at the eventual concert, although it must have seemed tame compared to the private recital they had witnessed earlier.

The concert included a beautiful new string quartet by Irish-American composer Jane O’Leary that was originally inspired by Claregalway Castle and premiered there last November.

It seemed like a happy coincidence for its next performance to take place in another building by the same family.

Jane declared, “to think that we found another de Burgo tower for my castle quartet!”

The composer is already looking forward to her next visit - “I love your Clonmel audiences - always so friendly and curious and happy to chat. That is as it should be but isn’t always!”

And she wasn’t the only one planning a return to Clonmel in the future. British pianist Samantha Ege who wowed audiences in the opening concert writes “It was really such an honour, and I am already planning my repertoire for the next invitation to perform at Finding a Voice!”

Violinist Darragh Morgan agrees, “It’s a unique festival and brilliantly curated. I hope that the audience enjoyed our performance as much as we certainly loved being there!”

It was great to see so many happy and smiling faces over the course of the weekend, in particular the young students from Cork School of Music whose Broadway Babes & West End Girls programme positively lit up the stage on the Friday night.

In particular, it was wonderful to see Clonmel natives David O’Donovan and Kirsty Keating as compères and Sinead O’Donovan as featured soloist.

Having been unable to perform for the last two years, the group’s energy was infectious, and they absolutely didn’t waste the opportunity to shine!

Festival Director Róisín Maher says “Finding a Voice is always a massive undertaking every year and wouldn’t be possible without the help of a fantastic group of people. My sister Clíona who co-founded the festival with me is an absolute rock and I must especially thank Aisling Higgins who only started working with us in January. It was a baptism of fire for her but she absolutely delivered 100%. We’re going to miss the talented Amy McMahon who has been with us for the last eighteen months but she is going to go on to great things. I’d also like to thank Bernard Prendergast from Old St Mary’s Church – we are so lucky to have such an incredible heritage building in Clonmel and it is a beautiful venue. All the performers who play there always rave about it. And finally, a huge thanks to Tipperary County Council and to the Arts Council, without whom we wouldn’t even be here. It is great to have their support and also to have had so many councillors in attendance during the festival.”

The dates for next year’s Finding a Voice have just been announced as March 8 to 12 March 2023. Put it in your diary now .