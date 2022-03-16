Gardaí investigate break-in to car in Tipperary Town

Gardaí are investigating a break-in to a car in Tipperary Town in the early hours of Sunday, March 13.
The drivers’ door window was smashed in the car parked at O'Connell Road, Tipperary at 12.45am that night.
A lone male was seen in the vicinity of the vehicle. Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 80670.
BoI Money Smart Challenge Quiz Munster Champions. L-R Áine Bowe, Ruby McEvoy, Sarah O'Donnell, Sarah Bergin.
Pictured at the Tipperary Chamber Office finalising preparations for the Tipperary Town St. Patrick's Fun Day were_ Paula Maher, Joe Hayes (Chair) and Stevie O'Donnell
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.