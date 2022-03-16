Funds are low - Tipperary Community Alert group plans fundraising walk

Knockgraffon/Lagganstown Community Alert will hold their annual sponsored walk on Sunday, April 2 at 2pm from Lagganstown Ball Alley to Ballycarron Bridge.
COMMUNITY ALERT FUNDRAISING WALK
Knockgraffon/Lagganstown Community Alert will hold their annual sponsored walk on Sunday, April 2 at 2pm from Lagganstown Ball Alley to Ballycarron Bridge. We have been unable to hold this walk for the past two years due to Covid.
Our funds are quite low at the moment so we need to fundraise to ensure the service can continue. We need €700 approximatel annually to cover our costs.
For the past number of years, we have been able to claim a Government rebate of €350 so our net costs are €350.
We have 179 members. If each member makes a small donation, it will more than meet our needs. Donations can be given to Padraig Fitzgerald, Tony Keating, Eileen Riordan, or any committee member. You may also pay online communityalerts.ie.
Knockgraffon/Lagganstown Community Alert will hold their annual sponsored walk on Sunday, April 2 at 2pm from Lagganstown Ball Alley to Ballycarron Bridge.
Clonmel and Bruff prepare to scrum during last Sunday’s Munster Under 18s Developmen Cup quarter-final game played at Ard Gaoithe. Pic: Paul Condon
Attending the TUS Engineering Open Day, at the TUS Moylish campus were Denis Hardi, TUS and Eoin Sheldon, St Mary's Newport Co Tipperary. Picture: Alan Place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.