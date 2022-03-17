Cashel is gearing up for Daffodil Day 2022 on March 25

Preparations for Daffodil Day 2022 are at an advanced stage in the Cashel area.

Prizes for our fantastic raffle are on display in McInerneys Main Street Cashel and tickets are on sale in the shop.

Beautiful yet useful Daffodil Day merchandise is on sale in local workplaces and schools.



We will be out and about selling fresh Daffodils on the 24h and 25th of March and will have collection tables around the town on March 25.



Your support for the work of the Irish Cancer Society and Daffodil Day make a big difference to the lives of cancer patients and their families.



Donations of Daffodils for our fundraising efforts on Daffodil Day would be much appreciated. I If you have daffodils to spare please drop them to Social Centre Cashel from 12-3pm on Thursday 24 to our volunteers.



We look forward to being out and about on March 25 raising funds to help cancer patient and their families.