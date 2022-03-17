Search

17 Mar 2022

Rain clouds parted in time for Carrick-on-Suir to stage one of its biggest ever St Patrick's Day Parades

Rain clouds parted in time for Carrick-on-Suir to stage one of its biggest ever St Patrick's Day Parades

Carrick-on-Suir Rugby Club members with their mascot dog marching in Carrick-on-Suir's St Patrick's Day Parade. Picture Anne Marie Magorrian

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

17 Mar 2022 8:59 PM

Young members of the Rising Stars Variety Group taking part in Carrick-on-Suir's St Patrick's Day Parade. Picture Anne Marie Magorrian

The rain clouds cleared just in time for Carrick-on-Suir's St Patrick's Day Parade to sweep through the town centre this afternoon with local sporting, social, music, dance and community groups turning out in force to make it a joyous occasion to savour.

The town's first parade in three years returned with gusto attracting one of its biggest ever entries.

Honouring the Covid-19 pandemic's front line workers was the pageant's theme so it was appropriate that the local fire brigade led the parade followed by an ambulance vehicle.  

They were followed by the much loved Carrick-on-Suir Brass Band, which stopped at regular intervals along the route to perform rousing music.

Large contingents of children from Carrick's GAA, soccer and rugby clubs walked proudly behind their club banners as did the young performers of Rising Stars Variety Group and Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's Academy of Performing Arts.

The town's immigrant and refugee communities were represented in the parade by the residents of Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre. As well as the Irish tricolour banner, they carried a Ukrainian flag in solidarity with the people of that war torn country.

The loudest entry came from the Faugheen 50 bikers, who relished revving up and beeping their mighty motorbikes.

Mayor of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Cllr Mark Fitzgerald said it was a brilliant occasion and it was great to see so many people taking part and representing so many good causes.


Read a more detailed report and view many more pictures on Carrick-on-Suir's St Patrick's Parade in the next edition of The Nationalist on sale in local shops next Wednesday.

