Commemoration for Garda chief murdered near Tipperary Town takes place next week

Assistant Garda Commissioner Michael Finn will be among the dignitaries attending a commemoration near Tipperary Town next week to mark the anniversary of the murder of a Garda superintendent outside his home just over 90 years ago.

The Assistant Garda Commissioner will lay the wreath at the ceremony in memory of Superintendent John David (Sean) Curtin at the entrance to Friarsfield House at Friarsfield, Tipperary at 12 noon on Monday, March 21.

It was at the entrance of his former home that Supt. Curtin was ambushed and gunned down as he got out to open the gates after finishing late night inspections on March 21, 1931. Superintendent Curtin is the highest ranking serving garda to be murdered by the IRA in the History of An Garda Síochána.

Friarsfield House is now home to former Fianna Fail Minister of State and TD Martin Mansergh, who played a key role in the Northern Ireland Peace Process.

Supt Curtin was a native of Newmarket, county Cork and was just 28-years-old when he was murdered He was survived by his pregnant wife.

The Garda Band will perform at the ceremony and the Garda Ceremonial Unit will do ceremonial duties.

Relatives of Supt. Curtin and the Assistant Garda Commissioner will be joined at the commemoration ceremony by Tipperary Garda Division Chief Superintendent Derek Smart, Tipperary Garda District Acting Superintendent Ciara Lee and Garda superintendents from some of the districts Supt. Curtin served in before coming to Tipperary.

In 2010, the then Garda Commissioner Fachtna Murphy presented members of Supt. Curtin’s family with a medal at a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin for gardaí who died in the line of duty.

Next week’s ceremony is one of a series of commemorations taking place around the country this year to mark the 100th anniversary of the foundation of An Garda Síochána.

Another commemoration will take place later this year to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of Garda Henry Phelan, the first garda killed in the State’s history.

He was shot dead on November 14, 1922 by two armed men, who entered a shop in Mullinahone where the young officer was purchasing hurleys for a team he and his colleagues were starting in Callan, county Kilkenny where he was stationed.