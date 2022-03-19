Moyne Athletic Club - news and competition winners

They say patience is a virtue and today was a perfect example where our very own Katie Bergin clocked a PB 7.75 when it mattered and was crowned 2022 National u23 Champion at the AIT arena. This sub 8 second performance was 4 years in the making according to her coach Martin Flynn who was equally delighted and proud of Katie’s epic performance.

She got the perfect start out of the blocks, looked incredibly composed and powered through the line in sublime style.



If that wasn’t enough, Katie then had to put this performance to the back of her mind as she re-focused and channelled her energy towards the heat of the u23 200m shortly after. To her credit she showed her maturity and experience by qualifying for the final comfortably. She won her heat which is vitally important in terms of securing the possible best lane draw.

Two hours later she sat into her blocks for the 200m final. Here she was drawn in lane 5 with her rival and eventual winner Sligo’s Laura Cadden (24.46) to her outside in lane 6.

Again, Katie got a terrific start, ran a fabulous first bend and tracked down the back straight. As they approached the top bend the two girls were well clear from the rest of the field. Katie pushed off the bend and with the momentum carrying her she powered home with a PB when it counted in a championship final by clocking a swift 25.10 to secure the silver. The sub 25 is not a million miles away!



Katie’s training has been going very well over the past 18months while she attends Carlow IT and trains with the squad there. She is also part of the South-East Track Team which is led by coach Kevin Cogley who is a long-standing mentor to Katie.

This performance has been under construction for some time but from the outside, it looks to be the beginning of a very bright and exciting athletics career for this up-and-coming star. It takes a village to raise a child and this story is no different where a team of committed people made todays success possible.

Its heart-warming to see a Moyne AC athlete stand on top of the podium at a National Championship, a rare occurrence but one we hope is the beginning of what’s to come from the club nestled between the cows and the green fields in Mid Tipperary.

So from all at Moyne AC, Comhghairdeas Katie!



County U/9 to Junior Indoor Championships

The club had a brilliant representation of athletes at the County Indoor Championships in Nenagh on Saturday with 43 athletes donning the green and gold, some for the very first time. On what was a very long day of competition, it was great to see all the athletes compete to the best of their abilities, not alone for themselves but also for the club. 24 County medals (6 gold, 9 silver, 8 bronze) in individual competitions and five sets of relay medals (1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze) were won across sprints, middle distance, jumps and throws which shows the versatility of the athletes.



Lily Murphy defied her tender years as she was our star performer winning double gold in the U/9 60mts (10.49) and Long Jump (3.05). Faye Murphy at U/11 showed a clean pair of heels to her competitors in the 60mts to claim the title in 9.95secs while just out of the medals in the Long Jump finishing 4th with a leap of 3.15mts.

Annie Ely at U/9 and Eva Maher at U/10 claimed the gold in their respective 60mts silver finals in 11.38 and 10.82 respectively. Annie also finished 7th in the Long Jump (2.58mts) while Eve finished 15th in her Long Jump (2.41mts). Aaron Moore claimed the gold medal in the Junior 1,500mts in a time of 4.50.00 while also claiming the bronze medal in the 200mts in 26.89 with Jack Flanagan taking the Boys U/16 800mts title in 2.28.77 and winning bronze in the Long Jump with a leap of 4.73mts



Maria Doyle at U/13 level and Sarah McGinley at U/15 level won silver medals in their respective shot competitions. Maria threw 8.42mts with Sarah’s best 7.98mts. Maria also finished 6th in the Long Jump with a leap of 3.38). Leona Maher won two sets of silver medals at Junior level when finishing second in the 60mts in 8.43 secs and running 28.50 secs in the 200mts.

Adam Spillane-Leane collected a silver medal in the U/16 800mts in 2.30.46 with Geoffrey Morrissey jumping 3.20mts in the U/10 Long Jump to also win silver while also finishing 7th in the final of the 60mts (10.60). Niamh Cleere collected a silver medal in the U/15 Long Jump (3.55mts) and a bronze in the 60mts in 9.25secs. Meadhb Hall (U/9) won silver in the 60mts (10.74) while also finishing third in the Long Jump (2.88mts). Our final silver medallist, but by no means the least, was young Doireann Quinlan in the U/10 60mts silver final recording a time of 11.20secs while also finishing 12th in the Long Jump (2.52mts).



Bronze medals were also won in a variety of competitions with Aisling O’Reilly finishing third in the U/14 800mts (2.41.33), Reiltin Morrissey third in the U/14 Shot Putt (7.10) and Dearbhla Gleeson third in the U/14 Long Jump (3.54) whilst also finishing 5th in the final of the 60mts (9.81). Olive Spillane-Leane also finished third in the 600mts (2.02.49) while also finishing 5th in the Long Jump (3.43mts). Billy Flanagan was another to win bronze in the U/12 Long Jump (3.60mts) while he also finished 14th overall in the 600mts (2.10.06).



In the relay events the Girls U/9 team were the star of the show as Annie Ely, Meadhb Hall, Lily Murphy and Orlaith Costigan won the gold medals. Silver medals were won by the Girls U/14 team of Ruth Phelan, Olive Spillane-Leane, Eleanor Doyle and Aisling O’Reilly, the Girls U/15 team of Dearbhla Gleeson, Niamh Cleere, Aisling O’Reilly and Eleanor Doyle and the Junior team of Aaron Moore, Jack Flanagan, Adam Spillane-Leane and David McConnell. Bronze medals were won by the Boys U/10 team of Jeffrey Morrissey, Darragh Maher, Fionn Phelan and Daniel Delaney.



Our athletes competed from early morning until late in the evening and returned some great results. Orlaith Costigan got to the final of the 60mts finishing 5th (11.34) while also finishing 9th in the Long Jump (2.32). At U/10 level Poppy Lyons finished 4th in the 60mts silver final (11.65) and 17th in the Long Jump (2.38) while Anna Concagh finished 6th in the 60mts silver final (11.71) and 11th in the Long Jump (2.60mts). Darragh Maher finished 3rd in his heat of the 300mts in 57.90 which saw him finish 5th overall while he also finished 7th in the Long Jump with a leap of 2.96. Daniel Delaney finished 6th in the final of the 60mts (10.32) and 17th in the Long Jump (2.47) while Fionn Phelan finished 4th in the final of the 60mts silver event (11.12) and 15th in the Long Jump (2.55). Zach Ryan finished 6th in the final of the silver 60mts (11.41) while also competing in the Long Jump (16th – 2.54mts).

Cian Kelly and Cormac Young were also competing U/10 and ran competitive races in their heats of the 60mts and in jumped well in the Long Jump in what was their very first championship event.



Abbie Manton finished 9th in the final of the U/11 300mts and 21st in the Long Jump while Cathal O’Reilly finished 8th in the final of the 300mts also at U/11 with Bill O’Neill 10th and William Morrissey 21st. Pauric Tierney finished 6th in the final of the silver 60mts and 25th in the Long Jump.

Abbie Delaney finished 14th in the U/12 600mts and 18th in the Long Jump with Michael Doyle 8th in his heat of the 60mts and 19th in the Long Jump also at U/12 level. Saoirse Deegan finished 8th in the U/13 600mts with Heidi Maher running well in the 60mts heats. Noah Murphy and David Nolan are great club representatives, and both took part in the U/13 600mts and Long Jump with Laura Fogarty in action in the U/14 800mts and Eleanor Doyle reaching the final of the 60mts U/14 to take 8th place.

Congratulations to all the athletes on their great performances and we can look forward to the outdoor track season in the not-too-distant future. Huge thanks also to all the parents who travelled to Nenagh, it was a long day and great commitment was shown by you all throughout the day’s competition.

All Ireland Schools Cross Country Championships

Alana Spillane who represented Ursuline, Thurles in the All-Ireland Schools Cross Country Championships in Mallusk, Belfast on Saturday last. Alana finished 46th overall and was the leading athlete home for her school. Well done Alana on a great performance.



Irish Life Health National Juvenile Indoor Championships

Day’s 1 & 2 of these championships take place in Athlone this weekend and it is great to see that the club will have two representatives taking part. Qualification through the Munster equivalent is mandatory so to come through that shows the quality of both Leona Maher and Alana Spillane who will compete in the U/19 200mts and U/15 800mts respectively. Both competitions are on Sunday, and we wish both the very best of luck in the finals.



County Road Relay Championships

The club will host the County Road Relays on Sunday next commencing at 12 noon from the club headquarters. Both the men and ladies’ relays consist of legs of 800m x 1,500m x 800m x 3,000m and the club has devised a course around the track and on the road to facilitate these various legs of the relay. This is an event where junior and senior athletes can combine to make a team, albeit juniors can only run the 800 or 1,500 legs and must be 16 by the end of December this year. The club will be organising teams during the week and being on home ground would love to have some success in what is essentially a championship event.



Split the Bucket!

The winner of the Split the Bucket for Friday 11th March was Geraldine Hickey. Winning amount €117. On-line options are available on our website www.moyneathleticclub.com and tickets can also be purchased in Quinlan’s, Moyne or at any training session. Thanks to all who continue to support each week.