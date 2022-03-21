Tipperary woman says miracles are still happening in war-torn Ukraine

Chernobyl Children International (CCI) has assisted world-renowned paediatric cardiac surgeon and CCI board member Dr William Novick in his brave decision to enter war-torn Ukraine last week to carry out urgent lifesaving cardiac surgeries.

Even though bombs are killing children in Ukraine, the problem of life-threatening heart conditions has not gone away, says CCI.

"This vital cardiac mission saved the lives of newborns who are suffering from a range of heart defects, including the deadly condition Chernobyl Heart.”

Before the war broke out, CCI had made commitments to families of seriously ill children that they would get the operations they needed to survive. Now the team of volunteer surgeons, led by Dr Novick, is following through on that commitment despite the ongoing heavy fighting and increased risks.

CCI founder and voluntary CEO, Clonmel woman Adi Roche said: “Despite the war, the Chernobyl Heart problem has not disappeared, in fact, it has become more urgent. It was imperative for us to assist Dr Novick in getting him and a plane load of medical supplies and equipment safely to Ukraine.”

“For the parents of seriously ill children, it is an absolute miracle to hear that a team will be able to come and provide a life-saving operation. When the war broke out, it seemed that the miracle was snatched away. The lives of babies and children living with congenital heart defects dangle in the balance, and this has not changed since the start of the catastrophic war.

"However, thanks to the bravery of Dr Novick and his team, these parents received the miracle that was so desperately needed. In the midst of the war, Dr Novick saved the lives of babies and young children.”

Dr Novick and his team spent last week in Lviv, Western Ukraine and have now arrived safely back home to the United States