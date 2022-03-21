Search

21 Mar 2022

Tipperary woman says miracles are still happening in war-torn Ukraine

Adi Roche says lives of babies and young children are being saved

Tipperary woman says miracles are still happening in war-torn Ukraine

World-renowned surgeons braved the Ukrainian warzone to perform critical heart surgeries on babies and young children

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Mar 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Chernobyl Children International (CCI) has assisted world-renowned paediatric cardiac surgeon and CCI board member Dr William Novick in his brave decision to enter war-torn Ukraine last week to carry out urgent lifesaving cardiac surgeries. 

Even though bombs are killing children in Ukraine, the problem of life-threatening heart conditions has not gone away, says CCI. 

"This vital cardiac mission saved the lives of newborns who are suffering from a range of heart defects, including the deadly condition Chernobyl Heart.”

Before the war broke out, CCI had made commitments to families of seriously ill children that they would get the operations they needed to survive. Now the team of volunteer surgeons, led by Dr Novick, is following through on that commitment despite the ongoing heavy fighting and increased risks.

CCI founder and voluntary CEO, Clonmel woman Adi Roche said: “Despite the war, the Chernobyl Heart problem has not disappeared, in fact, it has become more urgent. It was imperative for us to assist Dr Novick in getting him and a plane load of medical supplies and equipment safely to Ukraine.”

“For the parents of seriously ill children, it is an absolute miracle to hear that a team will be able to come and provide a life-saving operation.  When the war broke out, it seemed that the miracle was snatched away.  The lives of babies and children living with congenital heart defects dangle in the balance, and this has not changed since the start of the catastrophic war.

"However, thanks to the bravery of Dr Novick and his team, these parents received the miracle that was so desperately needed.  In the midst of the war, Dr Novick saved the lives of babies and young children.”

Dr Novick and his team spent last week in Lviv, Western Ukraine and have now arrived safely back home to the United States

Eddie reflects on his time in Tanzania

Book on sale in Clonmel

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media