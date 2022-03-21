Car stolen in Tipperary village later found burnt out

A red Volkswagen Caddy car stolen from Drangan last week was later found burnt out in the Killenaule area.
Gardaí are investigating the theft of the car from Hillview, Drangan between 10pm last Friday and 7am on Saturday.
This car was later located gutted by fire at Cooldine, Killenaule. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this crime to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or Thurles Garda Station 0504 25100
Congratulations to Caitlin Shippam, Ballykisteen Golf Club, on her recent selection on the Irish Girls’ team
World-renowned surgeons braved the Ukrainian warzone to perform critical heart surgeries on babies and young children
