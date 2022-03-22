Search

22 Mar 2022

Roscrea Lions Club to run a golf classic at Roscrea Golf Club in aid of the Rosemary Project

Project to raise funds to give families with children who have challenging medical conditions a family day out

Our picture shows the St Patrick's Day Lions Club Float with Leo the Lion on board to publicise the charity event on Saturday May 14

22 Mar 2022 12:46 PM

Roscrea Lions are running a golf classic at Roscrea Golf Club in aid of their Rosemary Project which will raise funds to give families with children who have challenging medical conditions a family day out.

Very often this is the only chance for these children and their families can get away for a fun day full of memories.

Our picture shows the St Patrick's Day Lions Club Float with Leo the Lion on board to publicise the charity event on Saturday May 14. Teams of four are €25 each.

