Roscrea Lions Club to run a golf classic at Roscrea Golf Club in aid of the Rosemary Project

Our picture shows the St Patrick's Day Lions Club Float with Leo the Lion on board to publicise the charity event on Saturday May 14
Roscrea Lions are running a golf classic at Roscrea Golf Club in aid of their Rosemary Project which will raise funds to give families with children who have challenging medical conditions a family day out.
Very often this is the only chance for these children and their families can get away for a fun day full of memories.
Teams of four are €25 each.
RTÉ stars Dáithí Ó Sé and Sinead Kennedy are supporting Alzheimer’s Tea Day Comeback year on Thursday, May 5
Clonmel Celtic goalscorer Shane Bennett shows some fancy footwork to the Galbally United defenders in last Saturday’s Youths Division 2 game played in Clonmel. Picture: Michael Boland
The cast and crew of Reeling in the Musicals who entertained audiences on Tuesday, March 15 and 16 in Coláiste Phobal
