Appeal for volunteers to help out at Carrick-on-Suir's Daffodil Day collection

Daffodil Day, the Irish Cancer Society's annual fundraiser is on this Friday
Daffodil Day in aid of the Irish Cancer Society takes place in Carrick-on-Suir this Friday, March 25 and the local organising committee is seeking volunteers to help out with the collection.
If you would like to help out on Daffodil Day in any way you can contact Marie on (087) 056 4440.
Last year the public’s generosity supported cancer patients and their families from Tipperary in 2021 by providing:
405 nights of night nursing in the county to allow patients to spend their final days at home surrounded by loved ones.
334 volunteer drivers brought patients safely to and from chemotherapy.
776 counselling sessions were provided for people through the remote counselling service at affiliate cancer support centres.
378 people in Tipperary were helped by the Irish Cancer Society Support Line and Daffodil Centre nurses.
Votes of sympathy
Carrick-on-Suir Daffodil Day Committee passed votes of sympathy at a recent meeting to the families of three of its very dedicated volunteers, who passed away over the past two years of the pandemic.
They were: John Ronan, Castle Park; Cissie Russell, Pearse Square and Jimmy Walsh, Ballylynch.
May they rest in peace, They are sadly missed by all on the committee.
