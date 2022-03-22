Search

22 Mar 2022

Tipperary TD calls for the right to be forgotten law for cancer survivors

Michael Lowry said cancer survivors are being financially penalised for previous diagnosis

Tipperary TD calls for the right to be forgotten law for cancer survivors

Tipperary TD calls for the right to be forgotten law for cancer survivors

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

22 Mar 2022 9:15 PM

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has raised the issue of the right to be forgotten for cancer diagnosis at Leaders Questions in the Dáil today. 

He said research by the Irish Cancer Society has shown that people who have received a cancer diagnosis can be refused access to certain services, including insurance or mortgage cover. 

This is the case regardless of when the person had cancer and even years after recovery.

“People who have a cancer diagnosis in their past are three times more likely to have difficulties getting insurance than the general population. They are twice as likely to have problems obtaining a mortgage.

"It seems that their past diagnosis is being used as a stick to beat them financially. Despite the fact that more and more people are now cancer survivors, they continue to be discriminated against, said Mr Lowry. 

A right to be forgotten would mean that patients’ previous diagnosis would not have to declare their diagnosis ten years after recovery for adults and five for children according the Irish Cancer Society. 

“Their journey with cancer itself may be over. They have been blessed to have survived. Penalising them further is both cruel and heartless. They deserve the right to forget. Will the Tánaiste, please enable a Government decision to grant them this right?” said Mr Lowry. 

Last month, the Irish Cancer Society published a report, The Right to be Forgotten beyond cancer: Access to financial products and services highlighting the challenges faced by cancer survivors.

They recommended the introduction of the right to be forgotten legislation which they say they need for is supported in Europe.  

As part of Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan, the European Commission says it intends to examine practices by financial services including insurance companies due to its concern over ‘prohibitively high’ insurance premiums for cancer survivors. 

They say they will develop guidelines to ensure financial services use ‘proportionate information’ when assessing eligibility. 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar acknowledged this as an issue and the European policy on the matter. 

He said some European states had adopted similar policies, but there is no standard practice across countries. 

Tánaiste Varadkar said the Department of Finance was examining how such a policy could be implemented in Ireland. 

“On the issue, the Deputy raised in regard to insurance. I want to acknowledge that this is a real problem, and it is being considered by the Government at the moment.

“I also have to acknowledge that insurance is ultimately about the calculation of risk. That is how premiums are calculated, but they must be calculated in a way that is fair, said Tánaiste Varadkar. 

Tánaiste Varadkar also said the Department of Finance was willing to engage with the Irish Cancer Society on this issue. 

Mr Lowry welcomed the fact the Government was taking the issue seriously and asked they expedite the matter. 

“As a survivor, to be told years later that you do not qualify or that you are ineligible to access products because you have previously had cancer is a hammer blow. This unfair approach undermines a survivor’s confidence, and it creates a doubt. 

“It segregates and categorises former cancer patients. It is a blatant form of discrimination, which causes untold further and unnecessary hardship,” said Mr Lowry. 

PICTURES: Weekend action shots from Tipperary GAA teams

Tipperary tourism can look forward with return of US flights and more to Shannon

Tipperary man drank and drove after he heard family had caught Covid-19

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media