Tipperary TD calls for the right to be forgotten law for cancer survivors

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has raised the issue of the right to be forgotten for cancer diagnosis at Leaders Questions in the Dáil today.

He said research by the Irish Cancer Society has shown that people who have received a cancer diagnosis can be refused access to certain services, including insurance or mortgage cover.

This is the case regardless of when the person had cancer and even years after recovery.

“People who have a cancer diagnosis in their past are three times more likely to have difficulties getting insurance than the general population. They are twice as likely to have problems obtaining a mortgage.

"It seems that their past diagnosis is being used as a stick to beat them financially. Despite the fact that more and more people are now cancer survivors, they continue to be discriminated against, said Mr Lowry.

A right to be forgotten would mean that patients’ previous diagnosis would not have to declare their diagnosis ten years after recovery for adults and five for children according the Irish Cancer Society.

“Their journey with cancer itself may be over. They have been blessed to have survived. Penalising them further is both cruel and heartless. They deserve the right to forget. Will the Tánaiste, please enable a Government decision to grant them this right?” said Mr Lowry.

Last month, the Irish Cancer Society published a report, The Right to be Forgotten beyond cancer: Access to financial products and services highlighting the challenges faced by cancer survivors.

They recommended the introduction of the right to be forgotten legislation which they say they need for is supported in Europe.

As part of Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan, the European Commission says it intends to examine practices by financial services including insurance companies due to its concern over ‘prohibitively high’ insurance premiums for cancer survivors.

They say they will develop guidelines to ensure financial services use ‘proportionate information’ when assessing eligibility.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar acknowledged this as an issue and the European policy on the matter.

He said some European states had adopted similar policies, but there is no standard practice across countries.

Tánaiste Varadkar said the Department of Finance was examining how such a policy could be implemented in Ireland.

“On the issue, the Deputy raised in regard to insurance. I want to acknowledge that this is a real problem, and it is being considered by the Government at the moment.

“I also have to acknowledge that insurance is ultimately about the calculation of risk. That is how premiums are calculated, but they must be calculated in a way that is fair, said Tánaiste Varadkar.

Tánaiste Varadkar also said the Department of Finance was willing to engage with the Irish Cancer Society on this issue.

Mr Lowry welcomed the fact the Government was taking the issue seriously and asked they expedite the matter.

“As a survivor, to be told years later that you do not qualify or that you are ineligible to access products because you have previously had cancer is a hammer blow. This unfair approach undermines a survivor’s confidence, and it creates a doubt.

“It segregates and categorises former cancer patients. It is a blatant form of discrimination, which causes untold further and unnecessary hardship,” said Mr Lowry.