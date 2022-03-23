Clonmel's 'Climb with Charlie' Walk to start at Moyle Rovers GAA grounds

A Clonmel 'Climbe with Charlie' walk will take place at Moyle Rovers GAA Club on Saturday, April 2, starting at 11am.
CLIMB WITH CHARLIE WALK FOR CLONMEL
On Saturday April 2, Charlie Bird will climb Croagh Patrick in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.The campaign is encouraging everyone all over Ireland and the world to get behind his efforts and arrange their own "Climb with Charlie" in their local area, with all monies raised going to these two really worthy charities.
Please come and support, specifically those who are suffering with motor neurone disease and those who are suffering from thoughts of suicide and self-harm.
Bring your family, friends, dogs. If you can't take part, please donate on the day, or on www.climbwithcharlie.ie
If you need any further details, please contact Eileen Boland or Christine Hickey.
