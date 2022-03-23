Tipperary braced for the visit of Charles and Camilla despite some local opposition

As preparations enter their final stage for the Royal visit to Tipperary of Great Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, there is growing excitement throughout the west and south of the county, where much of the trip is expected to be focused.



However, the Saoradh Munster group has described the visit as “a PR stunt” and says that the Royals are not welcome here.



The next King of England and his wife will arrive in Tipperary on Thursday and will visit a number of local tourist hotspots including the Rock of Cashel, where he will follow in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth who visited the site in 2010.



It is anticipated that the visitors will also attend Coolmore Stud - again following the itinerary of Queen Elizabeth during her trip which was groundbreaking, momentous and resulted in the strengthening of ties and relations between Ireland and Great Britain.



There will be much security in place throughout the Royal visit and many road diversions will be in place as the Royal couple make their way to the various locations they have planned to visit - Cahir Castle and Birr Castle are also thought to be on the list, with Charles and Camilla staying in a privately owned property in the south of the county.



However, Saoradh members in Co. Tipperary have been preparing their opposition to the visit.

In a statememnt to this newspaper, they stated: “ In recent days our members have been on the streets of Cahir and Cashel, postering and handing out leaflets, spreading Saoradh's message of socialist republicanism as well as speaking to local people, outlining the reasons why we are opposed to this visit.

“Charles Windsor, the colonel-in-chief of the murderous Parachute Regiment is due to visit the Tipperary towns in a shameful PR stunt. His Regiment were responsible for Bloody Sunday and numerous other murders of men, women and children in Ireland.



“The exact details of the visit are shrouded in secrecy and certain to be surrounded by a high level of security. The fact that such visits and PR stunts have to be kept secret is done in order to prevent any public opposition from taking place. Tens of thousands of taxpayer's money will be spent on ensuring the security of these royal parasites, while they are escorted around our county.



“Tipperary has a long and proud tradition of revolutionary Irish Republicanism, from the Young Ireland rebellion of 1848, the Fenian Rising in 1867, through to the first shots in Soloheadbeg in 1919, Tipperary has been to the fore in opposing British influence in Ireland. The fact that the Free State establishment would welcome these British royal parasites to the Premier County is shameful and will rightly be opposed,” the group says.



Nevertheless, Tipperary at large extends a céad míle fáilte to Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, and wish them a most pleasant stay in the Premier County .