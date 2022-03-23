Search

23 Mar 2022

Gardaí re-issue appeal for witnesses to hit-and-run in Cashel that left man (30s) seriously injured

Aileen Hahesy

23 Mar 2022 3:00 PM

Gardaí have re-issued their appeal for witnesses to a hit-and-run incident in Cashel last weekend that resulted in a pedestrian aged in his 30s being hospitalised with serious injuries. 

The victim of the hit-and-run was a foreign national, who was struck by a vehicle on the Cahir Road near the Lidl supermarket at 1am on Sunday.

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman said the injured man was discovered by gardaí lying on the road unconscious and his head was bleeding. He was taken by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital.

He described his injuries as “serious but not life threatening”.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that may assist them to contact Cahir or Cashel Garda Stations.

Gardaí are reviewing CCTV coverage of the area where the hit-and-run accident occurred as part of their investigation.
“We are looking to speak to the driver of a second vehicle that passed a number of seconds after the collision. The driver may not have been aware that a collision took place,” said the Garda spokesman.

Cashel Garda Station can be contacted at (062) 62866 while Cahir Garda Station can be contacted at (052) 7445631. 

