Pedestrian (70s) suffered serious injuries in collision with vehicle in Cashel

A pedestrian, aged in his 70s, suffered serious injuries when he was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Cashel last Saturday evening.

The accident occurred at Deerpark, Cahir Road, Cashel at 7.20pm last Saturday, March 19.

The injured man is from Cashel and well known in the local community. He was taken to Limerick University Hospital before being transferred to hospital in Cork. The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident is assisting gardaí with their investigation.

A Cahir Garda Station spokesperson appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Cashel Garda Station at (062) 62866 or Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7445631.

Another pedestrian, a foreign national man aged in his 30s, was also involved in a collision with a vehicle at another section of the Cahir Road in Cashel near Lidl supermarket at 1am on Sunday. The driver of the vehicle involved in this incident failed to remain at the scene and gardaí have issued a separate appeal for witnesses or anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact Cashel or Cahir Garda Stations.