Dundrum Athletics Club - County Road Relay Championships

Dundrum AC's womens team who won Silver at the County Road Relay Championships in Moyne. L/R: Catherine Fogarty, Dymphna Ryan, Aisling Ryan and Mary Keane
The County Road Relay Championships were held in Moyne on Sunday, February 20.
The format for the race was 3,000m, 800m, 1,500m and 800m. The 3,000m started out on the road and was the same route as the womens Novice 3k. Then two 800m legs were just over 2 laps of the inner tarmac track within the track.
The 1,500m lap was an out and back towards the village. Our women's team done very well to win Silver with Dymphna Ryan (3,000m), Mary Keane (800m), Aisling Ryan (1,500m) and Catherine Fogarty (800m) in a time of 20:44.
The men's team placed 4th with Martin Keane (3,000m), Sean Carew (800m), Michael Moore(1,500m) and Declan Buckley (800m) in 21:01.
File Photo: John Darmody (right) scored twice for Suirside in their 3-1 against Dualla on Sunday last
Miley Burke with her daughter Janna Ray, and Mandy Morgan with her nephew, Max Morgan, at the St Patrick’s Day Concert and Festival Market in the grounds of Nenagh Courthouse
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.