23 Mar 2022

GBN talkshow guest nominates Rachael Blackmore as Briton of the day

People on Twitter are not happy!

Rachael Blackmore

Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Mar 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A panellist on a GBN talkshow nominated Tipperary Jockey Rachael Blackmore as Today's Greatest Briton.

Former editor of the Daily Star Dawn Neesom made the comment on the Dan Wooton show on Tuesday night.

When asked by host Dan Wooton who she thought the Briton of the day should be, she replied,

"My greatest Briton is Rachael Blackmore, the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Lovely photo of her today back home in Ireland with her winning horse and little gold cup."

Rachael Blackmore is, of course, from Killenaule, Tipperary.

Today, Irish people took to Twitter to express annoyance and sarcasm at the segment.

The Labour Party Irish Society in Britain tweeted their correction.

GBN is a news and opinion station in the UK.

Dan Wooton Tonight is a talk show discussing news items and promising no spin bias or censorship.

Today's Greatest Briton is a segment on Dan Wooton Tonight where guests nominate and praise a person from the news.

Conservative commentator Calvin Robinson nominated Prince William and Kate, while author and journalist Rebecca Reid nominated Jeremy Hunt.

Local News

