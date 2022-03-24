Search

24 Mar 2022

A €50,000 renovation project at Clonmel Town Hall begins this week

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

24 Mar 2022 2:00 PM

A €50,000 renovation project begins on the roof of Clonmel’s historic Town Hall this week.
The project involves investigating the source of a leak on the Town Hall’s roof and repairing the roof.
The investigations and repair works were scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 23 and will take about a month to complete.
Clonmel Borough District administrator Jim Dillon said the roof repairs constitute the first phase of renovations at the Town Hall.
The second phase, which includes damp repairs and refurbishment works to the council chamber, will take place in a year’s time. Mr Dillon explained the roof repairs will have to be left for a year to ensure they have worked and been carried out in the correct place before the internal refurbishment works can get underway.
The start of the renovation project was delayed until after the St Patrick’s Day Parade as the front of the Town Hall is where the Mayor, councillors and other local dignitaries gather to view the pageant.
Scaffolding work was being erected in front of the Town Hall to facilitate the roof works on Tuesday, March 22 as The Nationalist went to press.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose and Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy welcomed the commencement of the refurbishment project on the the 19th century civic building at the March meeting of Clonmel Borough District last Wednesday.
Cllr Ambrose said Clonmel Town Hall was a most historic building and was held in huge affection by many Clonmel people.
And she pointed out that the repairs to the council chamber were badly needed.
Cllr Murphy agreed with her comments.
He said there was so much history associated with the Town Hall built in 1891. He had found out more about that history since becoming mayor and it reflected the history of the town.

