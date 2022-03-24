Search

24 Mar 2022

Very generous response to Clonmel's Mayoral Ukraine Relief Fund

Mayor thanks all who have organised fundraisers or made donations to the fund

Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

24 Mar 2022 12:51 PM

Clonmel’s mayor is delighted by the response to the Mayoral Ukrainian Relief Fund he has set up, and he has thanked all who have organised fundraisers in the town and individuals who have donated privately to the appeal so far.

Cllr Michael Murphy paid tribute to people’s generosity towards the Ukrainian people at Clonmel Borough District Council's monthly meeting last Thursday.

He set up the Clonmel Mayoral Ukrainian Relief Fund after being contacted by numerous people and businesses and all the proceeds go to the Red Cross and UNICEF.

“I want to thank each and every citizen and business who has contributed to the fund.”
He highlighted a number fundraisers for the appeal held in the days before the council meeting. These included a coffee morning at The Junction Café at Parnell Street, Clonmel, where he witnessed an amazing public response to the fundraiser.

Cllr Murphy also visited Ann Fitzpatrick Florists on Mitchel Street, which ran a sunflower appeal, as it is Ukraine’s national flower. The shop sold out all the sunflowers in stock.

Meanwhile, Stepping Stones Creche presented him with a cheque.

He also paid tribute to all the private donations that have come into County Hall.

Cllr Murphy stressed that every cent donated to the Mayor’s fund is going to UNICEF and the Red Cross.
C

hernobyl Children International founder and voluntary CEO, Clonmel woman Adi Roche, had assured him these organisations were working on the ground to help people affected by the war.

The Clonmel Mayoral Ukraine Relief Fund bank account details are: IBAN IE97 BOFI 9060 0526 2579 71, BIC BOFIIE2D.
Alternatively, contributions can be sent to Clonmel Borough District Council and the Civic Offices, Tipperary County Council, Clonmel, marked Mayor’s Ukranian Relief Fund.

