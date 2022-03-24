Search

24 Mar 2022

Traffic management scheme announced for Cashel ahead of tomorrow's Royal visit

Traffic and pedestrian restrictions will be in place in Cashel from 7am to 2.30pm on Friday 25 March

Rock of Cashel

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

24 Mar 2022 1:28 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Traffic and pedestrian restrictions will be in place in Cashel from 7am to 2.30pm on Friday 25 March 2022.

Along the following routes there will be diversions in place away from Cashel and the Rock of Cashel along the following routes:

• R660 Boherlahan Road
• Ardmayle Road
• Boherlahan Road Roundabout / The Kiln
• R639 Old Dublin Road from M8 Junction 7 to Ladyswell
• Ladyswell Street
• Bohermore & Palmershill
• Moor Lane
• Rock Lane
• Collier’s Lane
• Dominic’s Street

Access to Cashel will remain open via the Dundrum Road, Golden Road, Cahir Road, Clonmel Road and Dualla Road. Please use the M8 motorway junctions 8 and 9 to access Cashel town center.

No parking will be permitted on the Camus Road.

