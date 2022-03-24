Traffic management scheme announced for Cashel ahead of tomorrow's Royal visit

Rock of Cashel
Traffic and pedestrian restrictions will be in place in Cashel from 7am to 2.30pm on Friday 25 March 2022.
Along the following routes there will be diversions in place away from Cashel and the Rock of Cashel along the following routes:
• R660 Boherlahan Road
• Ardmayle Road
• Boherlahan Road Roundabout / The Kiln
• R639 Old Dublin Road from M8 Junction 7 to Ladyswell
• Ladyswell Street
• Bohermore & Palmershill
• Moor Lane
• Rock Lane
• Collier’s Lane
• Dominic’s Street
Access to Cashel will remain open via the Dundrum Road, Golden Road, Cahir Road, Clonmel Road and Dualla Road. Please use the M8 motorway junctions 8 and 9 to access Cashel town center.
No parking will be permitted on the Camus Road.
Tipperary men Adam Maher (Clonmel, left) and Colm Skehan (Horse and Jockey) lift the Munster Senior Cup after Young Munster's success. Picture: Bridget Delaney
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.