Search

24 Mar 2022

Templemore Active Retirement AGM

An outing to Doonbeg in County Clare will take place on next Saturday, March 26

Templemore Active Retirement AGM

Templemore Active Retirement officers and committee pictured at their recent AGM

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Mar 2022 8:30 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Our AGM took place in the McAuley Centre on March 9.


The meeting was well attended and the following officers were elected for 2022:

Chairman: Mick Connell
Secretary: Bridget O'Dea
Social secretary: Patricia Cullen
Treasurer: Eadaoin Russell
PRO: Geraldine Purcell
Committee: Maura Regan Josie Bergin Nancy Tracey Ann Stapleton George Hyland.

An outing to Doonbeg in County Clare will take place on next Saturday, March 26. The cost for the day is €50 which will include the bus, meal and other refreshments.


Our next meeting will take place in the McAuley Centre on March 23rd at 3pm. New members welcome.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media