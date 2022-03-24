Templemore Active Retirement AGM

Templemore Active Retirement officers and committee pictured at their recent AGM
Our AGM took place in the McAuley Centre on March 9.
The meeting was well attended and the following officers were elected for 2022:
Chairman: Mick Connell
Secretary: Bridget O'Dea
Social secretary: Patricia Cullen
Treasurer: Eadaoin Russell
PRO: Geraldine Purcell
Committee: Maura Regan Josie Bergin Nancy Tracey Ann Stapleton George Hyland.
An outing to Doonbeg in County Clare will take place on next Saturday, March 26. The cost for the day is €50 which will include the bus, meal and other refreshments.
Our next meeting will take place in the McAuley Centre on March 23rd at 3pm. New members welcome.
